State police investigate hit-and-run incident, motorcyclist struck in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a car that struck a motorcyclist and fled the scene of the incident in Danbury Saturday morning.

According to Troop A officials, the accident occurred at approximately 11:45 am on Route 7 Northbound, south of Exit 11.

Officials say a black Dodge Challenger (or Charger) with dark tinted windows, CT plates, a loud exhaust, and a German shepherd dog in the vehicle struck a motorcycle. The driver then left the scene headed Northbound on Route 7.

After being struck, the motorcycle stopped in the left lane. The operator sustained injuries as a result of the accident.

State police are alerting the public to be-on-the-lookout for a vehicle matching this description with probable damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact TFC Cassavechia, Troop A, at (203) 267-2240.