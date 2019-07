STAFFORD, Conn (WTNH) — State Police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a train near Route 140.

#CTtraffic Route 140 in the area of Charter Road/Tolland Avenue and Tolland Avenue/Hyde Park Road in the town of Stafford is closed. Troopers are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a train. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. #TroopC — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 26, 2019

Police say Route 140 is closed in the area of Charter Road/Tolland Avenue and Hyde Park Road/Tolland Avenue. Drivers should use alternate routes if traveling in the area.

