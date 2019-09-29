State Police investigating Route 195 accident in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 195 in Manchester that occurred just before 7:30 p.m.

Troop C was dispatched to the area of 195 Storrs Road after receiving reports of the accident.

The extent and number of injuries are unknown at this time.

Police advise that motorists should expect delays if traveling in or around the area. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.