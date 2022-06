TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 25 in Trumbull is closed due to a wrong-way crash, according to state police.

State police told News 8 that a car driving southbound on the northbound side of the roadway crashed into another car. The northbound side is closed while police investigate the crash.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.