BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A state police K-9 located a suspect who was on the run from police in a heavily wooded area in Bolton Tuesday.

State police were dispatched to Bolton for the report of an active domestic violence incident. The suspect involved in the incident had an active felony warrant issued for their arrest and was found to have violated a court order of protection.

After police arrived at the scene the suspect fled on foot into a heavily wooded area, according to police.

Connecticut State Police K-9 Apollo (Image Courtesy of Troop C.)

Officers from Troop K requested assistance from Troop C K-9 Apollo to help locate the suspect. Apollo was deployed to where the suspect was last seen and began tracking the scent into the woods.

After traveling 3/4 of a mile Apollo located the suspect attempting to hide from police in the woods, according to the Troop C Tolland Facebook page.

The suspect was then taken into police custody without incident and held on a $150,000 Cash/ Surety bond.