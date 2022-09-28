K-9 Zedo (IMAGE: CSP)

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police located a wanted man with 30 bags of suspected fentanyl in Lebanon Wednesday, thanks to the help of police K9 Zedo and his partner.

According to the state police, officers from Troop K were dispatched to the area of York Road for reports of a wanted person in the area at 10:37 a.m.

Officers learned the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest from troop D and three paperless rearrest warrants for failure to appear.

Upon arrival at the location, officers were advised the suspect was hiding inside of a multi-bay garage.

K9 Zedo and his partner were able to locate the suspect inside the garage underneath a pile of debris and tarp. State police said troopers then located 30 bags of suspected fentanyl.

State police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Charles Bourgeois.

Mugshot of Charles Bourgeois (IMAGE: CSP Troop K)

The accused was taken into custody and processed for the two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the second degree.

Bourgeois is expected to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday.