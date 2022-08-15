WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – State police located a man missing out of Westbrook during a motor vehicle investigation on Saturday.

Around 6 a.m. officers assigned to Troop F in Westbrook responded to the report of a suspicious car at a residence on Boston Post Road in Westbrook.

The responding troopers were advised that the operator of a blue minivan had exited the car and was reported to be leaving the area, police said.

The minivan, a Chrysler Pacifica was observed to be partially obstructing the roadway when troopers arrived and stooped the man who was attempting to flee the scene on foot.

The man was detained and identified as 26-year-old Peter Meehan of West Suffield who had been reported missing from the town of Westbrook Saturday morning.

Mugshot of Peter Meehan (Image Courtesy of State Police Troop F)

During the investigation, troopers learned the blue Chrysler had been taken from a nearby business.

As a result of the investigation, Meehan was placed under arrest and transported to Troop F for processing. During the arrest, troopers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Meehan.

Troopers said they administered Standardized Field Sobriety tests to Meehan, who did not perform to standard.

Meehan was charged with larceny in the first degree and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Meehan was released on a $1000 cash/ surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on Aug. 26.