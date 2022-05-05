LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left another man dead in Litchfield in 2021.

On June 7, 2021, officers were dispatched to the law office of Cramer and Anderson LLP on West Street in Litchfield following a 911 call reporting an incident where a gun was fired.

State police investigating shooting outside Litchfield law office as homicide

When officers arrived, they found a man, who was later identified as 39-year-old Matthew Bromley, suffering from a gunshot wound. Bromley later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, May 4, 75-year-old Robert Fisher turned himself into state police in connection to the shooting. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm.

According to the law office of Cramer & Anderson LLP, Fisher was a partner at the firm and was put on a leave of absence during the investigation.

Bromley’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head and the manner was homicide.

