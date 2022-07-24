NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have received numerous complaints of reckless driving and behavior in commuter parking lots from North Stonington residents, and responded by making multiple arrests on Saturday.

Troopers converged on two separate meetups, which are known to consist of about 75 vehicles and over 100 people and took enforcement action.

In total, troopers served two arrest warrants, six misdemeanor summonses, five infractions and had four vehicles towed.

(Connecticut State Police)

People on scene who didn’t receive disciplinary action were warned of enforcement in the future.