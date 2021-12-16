State police monitoring social media ‘trend’ regarding school threats on Friday; no credible threats made in CT

FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2012 file photo, people arrive on a school bus at Newtown High School for a memorial vigil attended by President Barack Obama for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn. Most of the students who commit deadly school attacks were bullied, had a history of disciplinary trouble and their behavior concerned others, but it wasn’t reported. That’s according to a comprehensive study by the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center of 41 school attacks since the 1999 Columbine High School Shooting. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WTNH) – The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection as well as the Connecticut State Police have been made aware of hoax posts on social media saying that there will be school threats on Friday.

The Connecticut Intelligence Center has been investigating and monitoring the social media trend, but has not identified any specific or credible threats to any schools within the state.

The posts have been circulating on social media for the past several days across the country on TikTok.

Local law enforcement officials say it is possible the threats have originated from a TikTok challenge to skip school on Friday.

“Any school threat that is made in Connecticut is immediately taken very seriously by law enforcement. If a threat is determined to be a hoax, there will be a thorough investigation and arrests will be made. This could also lead to further consequences within the school district,” state police released in a statement.

No additional information has been released at this time.