State police monitoring social media ‘trend’ regarding school threats on Friday; no credible threats made in CT

(WTNH) – The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection as well as the Connecticut State Police have been made aware of hoax posts on social media saying that there will be school threats on Friday.
The Connecticut Intelligence Center has been investigating and monitoring the social media trend, but has not identified any specific or credible threats to any schools within the state.
The posts have been circulating on social media for the past several days across the country on TikTok.
Local law enforcement officials say it is possible the threats have originated from a TikTok challenge to skip school on Friday.
“Any school threat that is made in Connecticut is immediately taken very seriously by law enforcement. If a threat is determined to be a hoax, there will be a thorough investigation and arrests will be made. This could also lead to further consequences within the school district,” state police released in a statement.
No additional information has been released at this time.