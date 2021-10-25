State police: Pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer on I-84 East in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a tractor-trailer on I-84 in Newtown early Monday morning.

State police said the pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on I-84 East in the area of Exit 11 in Newtown at around 3:30 a.m.

The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

I-84 East remains closed between Exits 11 and 13 due to the investigation. Traffic is congested between Exist 8 and 11.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for more details.

