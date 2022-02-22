WTNH – CT State Police give a behind-the-scenes look at their Emergency Vehicles Operations Course (EVOC). Recruits drive the course with an instructor and learn how to safely operate a vehicle during an emergency.

Each part of the course simulates what officers experience on the road, whether that is driving down a shoulder on the highway, driving winding roads of rural towns or having to take evasive emergency maneuvers.

“At the end of this training, each recruit has to complete the cumulative course, which is everything they’ve learned wrapped up into one big driving course, “shared State Police.