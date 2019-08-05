State police respond to drowning at Quaddick State Park in Thompson

(WTNH) — Officials report that a person has drowned at the Quaddick State Park in Thompson on Sunday.

According to DEEP officials, first responders were notified at 6:43 p.m. of person last seen swimming in Quaddick State Park in Thompson. State Police say they arrived at the location at 6:55 p.m.

At the scene, they found the body of an unresponsive man who was reported to be 19-years-old. The victim was transported to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam after CPR and other life-saving efforts were conducted.

The victim was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m.

No other information was released at this time.

