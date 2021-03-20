State Police respond to motorcycle crash in Durham

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are responding to a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Route 17 and 79 Saturday afternoon.

State Police confirm to News 8 that the crash happened just after 1:20 p.m. Police report the motorcycle had two passengers on it.

State Police, fire crews, and Emergency Medical Services are on scene.

Troopers confirm that LifeStar has been requested to respond to the scene.

No word on injuries or the cause of the accident.

This is breaking news. Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com for the latest information.

