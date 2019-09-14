CLEARED: Rollover accident on I-95 south Pearl Harbor Bridge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State police responded to a rollover accident on the I-95 southbound Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge early Saturday evening.

Report-It video shows the car upside down and multiple people pulled over to help.

State police say there are minor injuries. The accident has been cleared.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

