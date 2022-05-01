CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are searching for a person of interest in a homicide in Chaplin.

Police responded to a home on the 200 block of Miller Road around 6:15 a.m. Sunday and found a man dead. Investigators have not yet released the name of the victim.

Troopers said 46-year-old Matthew Candler is a person of interest. They believe he’s driving a light blue 1989 Ford F-350 with a red stripe on the tailgate. It has a Minnesota license plate YBN8321.

Police said the vehicle or the driver should not be approached.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle should contact state police at (860) 779-4900 or call 911.

