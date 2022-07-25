OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are searching for a person who allegedly struck a bicyclist and left the scene.

On Sunday just after 6:30 p.m., troopers from Troop F responded to the report of a car hitting a bicyclist on Shore Road in Old Lyme.

The bicyclist suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

The only description of the car was described as a red passenger vehicle. No additional information was released at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.