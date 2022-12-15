KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking help from the public in regard to an evading crash in Killingly on Tuesday.

State police said they were called to the KB Ambulance garage on Westcott Road in Danielson on December 13. Surveillance video shows a white Ford Escape backing into one of the ambulance bay doors.

Police said the car then drives off east on Westcott Road.

The car involved should have rear-end damage.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900.