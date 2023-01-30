SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Route 8 in Shelton on Sunday.

State police said a car was traveling in the left lane on Route 8 Northbound near exit 13 when it entered the shoulder and then the median of the highway.

After entering the median, the car struck several trees and rolled over.

The driver, identified as 51-year-old Clinton McDevitt of Bridgeport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to call Trooper McCue at 203-393-4200.