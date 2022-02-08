State police seeking witnesses in deadly Salisbury crash

SALISBURY, Conn (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that took place in Salisbury on Monday evening.

Police said a Toyota was traveling eastbound on Route 112 in the area of Lime Rock Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and rolled over.

The driver of the car, later identified as 37-year-old Christopher Mckenna of Lakeville, was brought to Sharon Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Coretto at Troop B at 860-626-1820.

The crash remains under investigation.