State police seeking witnesses in fatal Christmas day crash in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for witnesses of a fatal crash in Southbury on Christmas Day.

Police said around 10:42 a.m., two cars were driving on I-84 westbound near exit 16 when one of the cars collided with the other, causing both to roll over.

The driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer, identified as 38-year-old Tyler Santoro of Southbury, was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two people in the other car suffered possible injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact state police at 203-267-2000.