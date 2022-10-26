KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are asking for witnesses to come forward following a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a car was driving northbound on I-395 in Killingly when for an unknown reason, it went off the roadway into a dirt median.

The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Dylan Goulet, then went across both lanes of the highway and rolled several times.

Goulet died from his injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is being asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900.