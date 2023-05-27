BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — A street takeover is expected to take place on Route 63 in Bethany at 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to a tweet from Connecticut State Police.

“State, Local & Federal Agencies are actively monitoring & investigating these incidents,” according to the tweet.

Federal investigators established a statewide tip line to provide authorities with information, photos and videos of street takeovers. Individuals can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/cttakeovertips. Information submitted will remain anonymous.

State police advise anyone coming across a takeover to stop, find an alternate route and call 911.