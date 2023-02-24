COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh gave lengthy and emotional testimony Thursday as he took the stand to defend himself in his double-murder trial. That testimony will continue Friday as state prosecutors cross-examine the disbarred former attorney.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

During portions of his direct examination, Murdaugh could hardly hold himself together. He sobbed as he described his love for “Mags and Pawpaw” as he called them. He also became extremely emotional when describing the gruesome scene on the night of the murders.

Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Murdaugh came clean early in the testimony about being at the kennels around 8:44 p.m. the night of the murders, despite initially telling law enforcement that he was not there. He said it was his voice on the video Paul took and that he lied because he was paranoid.

Prosecution honed in on Murdaugh’s habit of lying, also pointing out that Murdaugh looked his clients in the eyes and stole millions of dollars.

Murdaugh admitted to all of the financial crimes. He said that he wronged a lot of people, including people that he cared about, and he was embarrassed by what he did.

The state went through several of Murdaugh’s financial crimes in detail; each time Murdaugh admitted that he was at fault.

Prosecution is expected to pick up cross-examination of Murdaugh at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

11:20 a.m. – Court is in recess for a 15-minute break.

9:35 a.m. – Court is in session.

State prosecutor Creighton Waters continues cross-examining Alex Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh

Waters asks about Murdaugh’s habit of stealing client money. Murdaugh admits that he did not use all of the money for drugs and that he progressively took more over the years.

However, he says that he doesn’t believe that he started taking more after the boat wreck. Waters points out that Murdaugh stole over $3 million in 2019 alone, which was more than any other year prior. Murdaugh says that is probably correct and he won’t dispute the documents.

Waters asks if Murdaugh’s legitimate income generally started decreasing in 2015. Murdaugh says that as a plaintiff’s lawyer, income ebbs and flows; you have good years and bad years depending on the cases you work. Murdaugh says that he probably did have some lean years. He recalls that in June of 2021, he was working on what he says was probably one of his biggest cases ever, a case involving Dominion Energy.

Waters asks if Murdaugh had a million-dollar line of credit from Palmetto State Bank that was almost maxed out. Murdaugh agrees.

Waters goes back to a line of questioning from Thursday asking Murdaugh if he looked each client he stole from in the eye and lied to them. Murdaugh says he doesn’t know if he sat down with each client, but he admits he gained the trust of each client, lied to them, stole from them, and many were people he knew and cared about.

Waters brings up the case of Barrett Boulware, someone Murdaugh knew well and had been involved in real estate dealings with. Murdaugh says that Boulware was a unique case because they had a lot of history and he covered a lot of Boulware’s debts. He says now that he realizes there is no excuse for what he did, but at the time, he found a lot of ways to justify his actions.

Waters asks if Murdaugh remembers looking Tony Satterfield in the eye and lying to him. Murdaugh says yes.

Waters asks how many pills Murdaugh was using a day between January and June of 2021. Murdaugh says it depends on a lot of factors, including the type and strength of the pill. Murdaugh says that if the pills were 30mg instant-release oxycodone, he might take over 60 pills a day. Some days he may take more, and some days he may take less.

He says opiates gave him energy.

Murdaugh says he built up a tolerance and got to the point where he was taking a lot of pills just to avoid slipping into withdrawals.

Waters asks about how strong withdrawals are. He asks Murdaugh to describe them. Murdaugh it starts with a sort of agitation and fidgetiness. Then, he says you are physically sick with symptoms similar to the flu; aches, pains, profuse sweating, etc. Then you get “jumpy legs” and uncontrollable diarrhea and start vomiting.

Waters asks how many times Murdaugh tried to self-detox. Murdaugh says dozens if not hundreds.

He asks if anyone in the family ever saw Murdaugh having the withdrawals. Murdaugh says yes. Maggie, Paul, Buster, his dad, his brothers, etc. But Murdaugh willingly points out his brothers didn’t see until September of 2021.

Waters points out Murdaugh said in an interview that when withdrawals started, you would do anything to make them stop. Murdaugh corrects him, saying he believes he said “almost anything.”

Waters asks about the paranoia Murdaugh mentioned Thursday. Murdaugh said he always had pills on him because he was afraid if he put them down someone would find them. That made him edgy whenever he saw the police. But, he could usually reason his way out of the paranoia.

Waters asks about Paul finding pills, including just a month before the murders. Murdaugh points out it was Maggie that found them. In previous testimony, the state presented a May 2021 text from Paul to Murdaugh saying they all needed to talk about the pills.

Murdaugh says the incident wasn’t unusual. He says they had been “watching him like a hawk” for years with regard to his pill use, and that was just another instance where he let them down.

Waters asks if, in May of 2021, Maggie and Paul were trying to get him to self-detox again. He says no, it is not that simple. He explains that they knew he was taking pills. He had tried to self-detox many times and could get through the detox but couldn’t stay off the pills. He and Paul had a talk and Murdaugh promised Paul that after Paul’s criminal case was over, Murdaugh would go to rehab.

Waters makes a comment about it being the first time Murdaugh has mentioned that. Murdaugh gets defensive, saying to Waters that his defense team has been reaching out to the prosecution since he got arrested trying to come clean about financial crimes, etc, but the prosecution ignored the invitations. Murdaugh says he has been trying since January to sit down and talk to the prosecution but multiple requests have been denied.

Waters pivots to the kennel story and asks if Murdaugh ever came clean about that to anyone before Thursday. Murdaugh says no, he never came clean about the kennels. But he tried to come clean about a lot of other things. Waters asks if Murdaugh’s own lawyers knew about the kennels in November of 2022 when they were giving interviews on national television telling the other version of the story. Murdaugh says they don’t get to watch TV in jail. He says that the only TV thing he is aware of is the HBO documentary that Griffin participated in, and when it was in production, Griffin did not know about the kennels.

Waters asks about the June 7 confrontation with Jeanne Seckinger. Murdaugh says to him it wasn’t a confrontation. He believes Seckinger feels betrayed and believes that it was a confrontation, but at the time, he did not interpret it that way. He says he knows she was just doing her job.

Waters asks how Murdaugh wasn’t concerned about the interaction if he was so paranoid. Murdaugh says the paranoia was always related to pills.

Waters asks about the confrontation Mark Tinsley said happened at the trial lawyer’s convention. Tinsley testified that Murdaugh approached him and asked why he was going after him in the boat case. Murdaugh said that “absolutely, unequivocally never happened.”

Waters shows Murdaugh a string of texts between him and Maggie from June 6, 2021. The family was in Columbia for a baseball game. The texts are entered into evidence.

Murdaugh was in the hotel while the family was at the baseball game. He said that he was going to come meet them after he checked out. Maggie texted him saying that if he wasn’t feeling well he probably shouldn’t come to the game because it was hot and muggy. Waters asks if he was suffering from withdrawals. Murdaugh says he was beginning to. Waters says Maggie and Paul were making him detox because they had found pills the month prior. Murdaugh says no.

Waters asks about June 7. They go through the day. Waters asks if Murdaugh disputes the time the Snapchat video of him with the tree was taken. Murdaugh says he doesn’t know what time it was taken, but he doesn’t dispute whatever the record shows.

Murdaugh says he went back to the house when Maggie got home and Paul stayed at the shop.

Waters asks why Murdaugh changed his mind about going down to the kennels with Maggie after dinner. He says that when Maggie wanted him to do something, he usually ended up doing it even if he didn’t want to at first.

Waters asks about how long it takes to drive to the kennels on the golf cart. Murdaugh says a few minutes. Waters asks if Murdaugh arrived before the kennel video. Murdaugh says yes, very shortly before.

Murdaugh says he doesn’t think he and Maggie discussed going to Alameda while they were at the kennels.

Murdaugh says he was down there for a couple of minutes talking to Maggie before he took the chicken from Bubba, then he left shortly after taking the chicken from Bubba.

Waters asks if Murdaugh was in withdrawal at the time. Murdaugh says no.

Waters asks if the dogs were acting strangely like they sensed someone unfamiliar around. Murdaugh says no, there was no one else around.

Waters asks why Murdaugh left so quickly. Murdaugh says it was chaotic, it was hot, and he “was getting ready to do exactly what he didn’t want to do…sweat.” Waters asks if Murdaugh said bye. Murdaugh says he would’ve said he was leaving, but he wouldn’t have said a formal goodbye.

Waters asks if Murdaugh left the kennels around 8:47 p.m. Murdaugh says he is not sure, but he thinks that could be correct. It took around two minutes to get back to the house, he parked the golfcart and went inside the house, which would put him at the house around 8:49 p.m. Murdaugh says he laid down on the couch again for a “short time.” At 9:02 p.m., Murdaugh’s phone records steps.

Waters asks if the tan 300-Blackout and 12-gauge shotgun were on the golf cart. Murdaugh says no.

Waters asks if Murdaugh heard anything while he was at the house. Murdaugh says no. Waters points out that Murdaugh told law enforcement he thought he may have heard a car pull up or maybe a cat outside. Murdaugh says that when he went outside to leave, he thought he heard a cat that lives on the property. Waters asks Murdaugh how he didn’t hear 300-Blackout shots but he may have heard a hat.

Waters points out that Murdaugh has told the jury he has been cooperative with law enforcement. Murdaugh says he has, with the exception of the kennel video. Waters says the fact that Murdaugh was at the murder scene just minutes before the murders is the most important part of this case.

