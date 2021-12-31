State receives an ‘initial’ partial delivery of at-home test kits following delay: state officials

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state has received an initial partial delivery of at-home COVID-19 test kits on Friday morning, according to state officials.

News 8 has learned that regional distribution for local pickup of the test kits will tentatively be scheduled for Monday.

The delivery comes after the state announced a delay in the initial shipment of kits. The state was set to receive kits earlier this week, but the shipment was delayed.

Another shipment is expected to be delivered to the state.

Cities and towns across the state were set to start distributing the kits beginning on Thursday, but had to pivot their plans.

During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the at-home tests were set to arrive as soon as this weekend.

“I think we got a little ahead of ourselves to tell you the truth. We all thought the tests were in the plane,” Lamont said. “I think in hindsight we probably should have said off the record, you may be able to plan for this, but we can’t announce this yet.”

There is no word at this time how many test kits the state has received.

There is no word at this time how many test kits the state has received.