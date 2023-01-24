(WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to vote in municipal and state elections.

The bill introduced proposes a state constitutional amendment concerning voting for certain residents of the state. This would allow the sixth article of the Constitution of the state to be amended and would allow undocumented immigrants living in Connecticut to vote in elections.

The proposal was brought forward by Democratic State Rep. Juan Candelaria who represents the 95th District.

According to migrationpolicy.org, there are currently over 240,000 non-citizen immigrants living in Connecticut.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Government Administrations and Elections.