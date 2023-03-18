HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state representative made an official statement Saturday morning about her Thursday night arrest near the capital.

Connecticut House Democrats released the following statement from State Representative Robin Comey:

I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues in the CT General Assembly, my family and friends for my DUI arrest on Thursday night. After much reflection and with the support of my family, starting today, I will begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction and to get the help I recognize I need. I am deeply grateful in advance to everyone for giving me the time and support I need.

According to the police incident report Rep. Comey was arrested Thursday evening after flipping her car in a crash a few blocks away from the capitol building. Since her arrest Speaker of the House Matt Ritter removed Rep. Comey from her committee and leadership assignments until further notice.

