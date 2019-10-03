State Representative Joseph Verrengia arrested on DUI charge in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Representative Joseph Verrengia has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday in West Harford.

Police officers said they received several 911 calls about a car stopped in the southbound lane of New Park Avenue.

The callers said the driver appeared to be asleep at the wheel.

They provided a description of the car and said it started driving again.

Officers were able to track down the car based on the information provided and found it parked at the resident’s address on Colonial Street.

The driver, 55-year-old Verrengia, was arrested and charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

“Rep. Verrengia recognizes the seriousness of the situation, but the fact remains he made a poor decision that put people at risk. Though thankfully no one was hurt, in light of these circumstances and as he deals with the legal and personal ramifications, I have suspended Rep. Verrengia from his chairmanship of the public safety committee.” Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington)

On Thursday, Verrengia was suspended from his position as Chair of Public Safety and Security Committee.