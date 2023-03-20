NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state representative is warning residents to look out for an online scam that is attempting to profit off a tragic crash that killed five Connecticut children over the weekend.

The scam website looks like a traditional “GoFundMe” page at first sight. State Rep. Mary Welander said to avoid donating to any fund that has “gofundme.agency” in the website address. A legitimate GoFundMe page will end in “.com.”

Rep. Welander said the scam website is also attempting to profit off a fallen police officer in Chicago.

The scam will be reported, according to State Rep. Welander.