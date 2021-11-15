State Republicans react to Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz’s response to tolls if Lamont won a second term

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Republicans are blasting Governor Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz over tolls. This comes after This Week in Connecticut Chief Political Anchor Dennis House asked Bysiewicz if tolls were off the table in a second Lamont term.

Former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides and 2018 GOP nominee Bob Stefanowski tweeted in response.

Klarides said, “The Lieutenant Governor repeatedly dodged the question about whether the Lamont administration would introduce tolls in the next 4 years. Paired with the TCI gas tax, it would become more expensive than ever to drive in Connecticut. We can’t afford four more years of Governor Lamont.”

🚨This morning, the Lt. Gov repeatedly dodged the question about whether the Lamont admin would introduce tolls in the next 4 years.



Paired with their TCI Gas Tax, it would become more expensive than ever to drive in CT. We can’t afford 4 more years of Gov. Lamont. #CTPolitics pic.twitter.com/miNiYYbJH4 — Themis Klarides (@RepTKlarides) November 14, 2021

Stefanowski tweeted, “In our 2018 debates, Governor Ned Lamont pledged to never toll cars, then tried after elected. Yesterday, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz dodged the toll question. What is the one thing you can count on in a 2nd Lamont administration? Tolls!”