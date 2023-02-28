BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — More than a hundred animals were rescued by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture on Friday from a Beacon Falls farm, according to officials.

The Department of Agriculture said 99 sheep, and a goose were rescued from the farm and taken to the Department of Agriculture’s rescue and rehabilitation center located within the Niantic Department of Corrections facility.

15 cats were also voluntarily surrendered to the Woodbridge Regional Animal Control.

65 sheep and 34 lambs will be evaluated and treated by state-licensed veterinarians. The animals will remain in the care of the Department of Agriculture until the case is adjudicated.

The search and seizure warrant stems from a prior complaint about the animals’ conditions to the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Control Unit and Regulatory Services on Feb. 22. Staff met with the owners of the animals to assess the situation.

At that time, a ewe and her lamb were removed from their home with the owner’s permission and brought to a veterinarian to receive critical treatment for survival. After the treatment, the ewe and lamb were brought to a rescue barn and rehabilitation facility in Niantic.

The Department of Agriculture was granted a search and seizure warrant for the remaining animals a the Beacon Falls farm due to unsuitable living conditions. According to the DoAg, the animals had an excess growth of wool that was causing skin conditions and bald patches. Some animals were also developing lameness due to overgrown hooves.

The Department of Agriculture thanked the Woodbridge Southbury, Oxford and East Haven animal controls for their assistance on the case.

The removal of animals is a last resort for the Department of Agriculture. The department usually works with the owner to improve their standard of care. Resources and support for animal owners facing hardship can be found by calling the Department of Agriculture at 860-713-2500.

