HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state senate is set to vote on the 2022-2023 fiscal budget on Monday.

Lawmakers will decide on a 24.2-billion-dollar deal that will tackle mental health, support childcare and fund education.

The deal not include tax increases but will include some temporary tax cuts. The deal will include half a billion in tax cuts along with a $300 property tax credit, a $250 tax credit for some families and a car reduction for some individuals as well.



“We hear you Connecticut, we hear you that you want help that you want a Connecticut to be more that’s affordable this package delivers. Cutting property tax credits, cutting car taxes for half of the towns. We are delivering for the first time ever a child tax credit,” said State Rep. Sean Scanlon of the D Chair Finance Committee.