BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim will face a primary challenge on September 10th.

State Senator Marilyn Moore has qualified for the ballot. She has collected more than 3,900 petition signatures that have been validated by the Registrar of Voters, making her eligible for a primary.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.