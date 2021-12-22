State to replace 43 diesel buses with VW settlement funds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Forty-three diesel school buses across Connecticut are being replaced with new electric buses.

The new buses are being funded by $12.7 million the state received from a legal settlement with Volkswagen Corp. following an emissions cheating scandal.

They will operate in Middletown, New Britain, Hamden, Stamford, Bethel, Ansonia and Griswold. The purchases represent an “unprecedented level of electric vehicle school bus investment” for the state, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Wednesday.

Also, $3.1 million of the money will be spent on replacing a 1973 diesel-powered crane with an electric one at the port of New Haven.