HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced on Thursday that he will not be running for re-election.

He said he would not be seeking re-election due to wanting to spend more time with his family.

In a statement Wooden said, “As a father, I’ve sacrificed countless hours, missing everything from basketball games and track meets to family dinners. With one of my sons going to college soon and the other right behind him, I’ve decided not to seek re-election as Treasurer.”

During his time as treasurer, Wooden has focused on divesting from civilian gun manufacturers, restricted the teachers’ pension fund, secured major credit rating upgrades, paid down the state’s pension fun liabilities, and much more.

He also passed the first in the nation Baby Bonds program to lift children out of poverty.