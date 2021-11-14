State trooper injured in Norwich motor vehicle accident

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper was injured in a car accident in Norwich Sunday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

Officials said the trooper, from Troop E, was traveling on Route 97 responding to a call when they were involved in a motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred just after 8 p.m. and no other vehicles were involved.

At this time, injuries were reported, but officials do not know the extent of those injuries at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.