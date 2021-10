(WTNH) – This Saturday, a number of organizations are coming together to support a statewide gun buyback and gun safe giveaway event. It’s called #KeepKidsSafe.

To talk about the important event are two of the people behind the mission to get firearms out of homes and off the streets. Kristin and Mike Song with the Ethan Miller Song Foundation are discussing the gun buyback event.

Watch the video above for the full interview.