Statewide gun buyback and gun safe giveaway held at several locations across the state next weekend

FILE – In this Dec. 27, 2012, file photo are some of the weapons that include handguns, rifles, shotguns and assault weapons, collected in a Los Angeles Gun Buyback event displayed during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. A federal judge has overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled Friday, June 4, 2021, that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

(WTNH) – A huge statewide gun buyback and gun safe giveaway day will be held next weekend. Dozens of groups are putting together Keep Kids Safe events.

It will be held in Waterbury, Hartford, Guilford, Bridgeport, Newtown, Stamford, and Norwalk on October 16. People turning in guns will get gift cards ranging from $25 to $200. There is no ID required except for the Norwalk location.

“Guns kill 40,000 Americans and injure thousands more in a single year. Firearms are now the leading cause of death for American kids and teens. Gun violence is a public health crisis that requires a comprehensive solution. Gun buyback and gun safe giveaway events are just one part of a multifaced approach to end the gun violence public health crisis in our nation,” said Po Murray, Chairwoman of Newtown Actional Alliance Foundation.

Locations of Events:

ANONYMOUS, NO ID, NO QUESTIONS ASKED

BRIDGEPORT: Police Dept 1395 Sylvan Ave

GUILFORD: Police Dept 400 Church St

HARTFORD: Public Works 50 Jennings Rd

NEWTOWN: Police Dept 191 S. Main St

STAMFORD: Police Dept 725 Bedford St

WATERBURY: Trinity Health of New England 15 West Dover St

ID REQUIRED