WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It was one of the darkest chapters in Rhode Island’s history.

On Feb. 20, 2003, a fire at the Station nightclub in West Warwick claimed the lives of 100 people and injured more than 200 others. The tragedy left lasting scars on families across Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts and beyond.

Now, 20 years later, those who were lost and those who survived are being honored.

A memorial Mass for all who were affected by the fire was held Sunday morning at Saint Kevin Roman Catholic Parish in Warwick.

At the Station Fire Memorial Park in West Warwick, built on the site of the fire, people have been stopping by throughout the day to pay their respects and remember loved ones.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about her,” Bruce Cain told 12 News, referring to his fiancée, Tina.

“She was the love of my life. She was my angel,” he added. “Now she is my angel and I really miss her. I miss her every day.”

Some brought flowers and balloons, while others came simply to show support.

“I came out to pay my respects as a music fan,” Matthew Hoffman said. “I could have been here that night. My birthday is tomorrow, so 20 years ago it would have been my 35th birthday, and being a fan of music I easily could have been here and been one of the victims.”

Among the visitors were Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, who laid a wreath and spent time talking with people there.

A formal ceremony to honor the victims, survivors and their families will be held at the memorial park in May.

