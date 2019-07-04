Staying safe during the 4th of July

(WTNH) — Look at the fireworks light up the night sky on 4th of July!

Fireworks will fill the sky on Thursday, both professional and amateur displays. If you plan on putting on your own fireworks show, there are some things to keep in mind.

Be aware of the legal ramifications of setting of illegal fireworks. No matter what type of fireworks you are lighting, keep in mind they can all be dangerous. The experts warn you to wear gloves and long sleeves to prevent burns. Wear eye protection because just one spark can do some serious damage to your vision. Even the smallest sparklers burn very hot. It’s a good idea to only light one at a time.

“Following these simple safety tips will definitely help injuries from occurring. Water. Having a bucket with you, if the device does not go off, let it sit for awhile. Throw it in a bucket and let it soak, so this way there is no possibility that it will actually go off,” Robert Doyle, New Haven Fire Marshal.

Have kids close by? Make sure to keep an eye on them and never give them sparklers or be allowed to near fireworks that are going off.

The biggest tip: leave fireworks to the professionals.

