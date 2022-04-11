(WTNH) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski announced he has raised over $600,000 in donations for his campaign.

Stefanowski said 1,539 supporters donated $608,243 in the first fundraising quarter of the campaign.

“I feel the energy and excitement around our campaign every day, everywhere I go. People are ready for change and they’re jumping at the chance to help in every possible way. To have over 1,500 people invest in our campaign in less than three months shows that our goal of making Connecticut more affordable, safer and making our state government more accountable to the people is gaining momentum and people want to help make a difference,” Stefanowski said.

The donations for the first quarter cover January 19, 2022, through March 31, 2022, with a median donation of $50.

According to Stefanowski’s office, the numbers will be reflected in the quarterly campaign finance report that is due to the State Elections Enforcement Commission on Monday.