PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski is unveiling his plan to grow Connecticut’s economy. He held a news conference in Plainville on Tuesday.

Stefanowski focused on small businesses, which employ 739,000 people across the state. He says his approach is two-pronged, starting with reducing taxes.

“They’re getting absolutely squeezed by higher taxes. People are hiring full and part-time employees just to deal with the amount of forms they have to fill out, the compliance they have to do,” Stefanowski said.

Stefanowski says small businesses have suffered in recent years under Governor Ned Lamont’s policies, resulting in Connecticut dropping 15 spots in the CNBC rankings of business friendliness.

Lamont’s campaign responded in a statement, saying in part, “Under Governor Lamont, we have seen 18 straight months of job growth, thousands of new businesses registering in record numbers, and the largest tax cuts for working families in state history… Bob’s policies would not only force higher property taxes on Connecticut residents but would gut funding for workforce development—causing Connecticut to lose our competitive edge.”