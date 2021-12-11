Stewart’s, Price Chopper/Market 32 to require masks in stores starting Monday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops will be requiring customers and staff to wear masks starting on Monday, December 13. This comes after Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement that masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places in New York unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

“With Governor Hochul’s recent mask mandate announcement, we will require everyone (that is medically able) to wear a mask in our shops beginning on Monday, December 13th,” said a spokesperson for Stewart’s. “We will continue to encourage and educate our customers on mask compliance with friendly reminders and signs posted on the door. We are all in this together and we ask our customers to be respectful of one another and wear a mask as they enter our shops.”

Price Chopper/Market 32 will also be requiring customers and staff to wear masks beginning on Monday. Hannaford has yet to make a decision.

“We are reviewing details of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mandate announcement to ensure we will be in full compliance. Hannaford has been in compliance with all state and local health laws throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so, as circumstances and requirements continue to evolve. We are deeply committed to protecting the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities,” said a spokesman for Hannaford.

According to state officials, this determination is based on the state’s weekly seven-day case rate as well as increasing hospitalizations. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff.

This measure is effective December 13, 2021 until January 15, 2022, after which the state will re-evaluate based on current conditions.