STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Stonington officer has been flown by Lifestar after their cruiser was struck by a car on Monday afternoon.

Stonington police said the officer was on a road job when their cruiser was struck at the intersection of Route 184 and Taugwonk Road. Officials said the officer was not in the cruiser at the time of the accident.

Route 184 is closed while police investigate the accident.

There is no word on the extent of the officer’s injuries.

