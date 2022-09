CONN. (WTNH) — In honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Stop and Shop is donating 20,000 diapers and $5000 to the Diaper Bank of Connecticut.

The grocery chain is also running diaper drives at several of its Connecticut stores.

These new Connecticut laws take effect on Oct. 1

The diaper bank provides free infant and toddler diapers to low-income families across the state.

Stop and shop said it is donating 100 thousand diapers nationwide this week.