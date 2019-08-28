Stop & Shop holding job fair to fill in 1,000+ positions, 600 in CT

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop will be hosting job fairs on Saturday, August 31st at its stores for part-time jobs from noon to 4 p.m.

Stop & Shop is looking to hire 1,000+ part-time employees across their Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, Westchester and Duchess Counties stores.

The available positions include part-time opportunities in the bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments. There are also openings on the night crew, as well as for cashiers, porters and baggers.

The company says they will hire 600 associates in Connecticut, 250 associates in Western Massachusetts, 250 associates in Westchester County and 50 associates in Duchess County.

Part-time positions at Stop & Shop provide for 12 – 28 hours of work each week. Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16-years-old and other positions require applicants to be 18-years-old.

