Stop & Shop to add 10 cent paper bag fee in effort to ‘save the sound’

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is doing its part to protect the environment with all 91 stores in Connecticut donating half of its new 10 cent paper bag fee to “save the sound.”

The non-profit wants to promote a healthier, more sustainable environment across the state and the Long Island Sound region. The donation will be capped at $100,000.

Stop & Shop eliminated single-use plastic bags from its stores last month and placed a 10 cent fee on paper bags to encourage customers to switch to reusable bags.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.