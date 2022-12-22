(WTNH) – A storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding will move into Connecticut Thursday night.

Strong winds and heavy rain will begin Thursday night and continue through Friday morning. Wind gusts are expected to reach around 50 miles per hour, which could cause widespread power outages.

POWER OUTAGES

Eversource and United Illuminating have crews prepared in case there are outages from the storm.

See the Eversource outage map here. See the United Illuminating outage map here.

During the storm, residents are reminded to stay away from downed trees and wires and report any they might see.

If you lose power and you are using a generator, here are some reminders to stay safe:

Never install a generator inside a home or in any other enclosed space, even if windows are open

Put the generator away from your home so the fumes cannot get inside your house

Never try to power your house by plugging a portable generator into a household outlet

FLOODING

The shoreline communities are bracing for the potential of coastal flooding.

There is a Coastal Flood warning from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday for tide levels up to three feet above normal.

“We’re looking at two to three feet inundation at high tide [on Friday], which is at 10:30 in the morning,” said Rick Fontana, New Haven Emergency Operations Director.

Streets around New Haven’s Union Station and police headquarters are known to flood. Fontana says the city is ready for it.

“We’ll have three crews that will be putting barricades up, that will be putting over the road flooding signs up,” Fontana said. “Dangerous conditions when people try to drive through flooded areas.”

Here are some tips if you experience flooding:

Drivers should use caution driving and not venture into areas where water has collected

Evacuate if told to do so

Move to higher ground or a higher floor if your home becomes flooded

Rain is set to begin tapering off around 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday, but another round of showers will move in around midday.

ICY CONDITIONS

Temperatures will start to fall rapidly during Friday afternoon and evening, which is expected to cause icy surfaces.

Drivers should take caution when driving Friday evening.

“My concern will be water freezing with the sand, and we are probably going to have a difficult time getting that frozen water and sand back on the shore,” said Thomas Hunt, Department of Public Works Foreman in Milford.

Those cold temperatures pose a danger to unhoused people as well.

“We’ve activated the cold weather protocol for the city,” Fontana said. “We have three overnight warming centers, which will accommodate over 100 individuals. We’ve never had that capacity before.”

If you need any assistance during the storm, your asked to call 211.

