Stratford Pop Warner league drops Redskins mascot, fundraises for new uniforms with new logo

STARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Back in June, the Stratford Pop Warner Football and Cheer organization announced it was changing its Redskins mascot.

Since then, the logo has been removed from the group’s website and social media platforms.

Now, the nonprofit is seeking donations to purchase new uniforms and equipment.

“Our overall goal is to choose a new mascot name, however purchasing all new uniforms and equipment at once is going to be costly,” the organization said in a statement. “But we believe that with community support — your support — we can change our mascot name!”

The group said it would cost between $20-25,000 for the new items. Those who donate more than $50 to the GoFundMe can also leave a new mascot suggestion in the comment section.

If the money is not raised this season, the organization said it would continue to raise funds for the next several seasons until the goal is reached.

On Monday, the Washington NFL team announced it was dropping the Redskins name after 87 years.