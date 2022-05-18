NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We’re stretching your dollar with some deep discounts to be had this May. These deals come to us from consumer reports.

May is the true start of the grilling season, so look for discounts on gas and charcoal grills. The earlier you shop, the better chance you have of saving money. As Memorial Day approaches, demand increases and popular models tend to go out of stock or sell for full price.

Now is also a good time to shop for a new mattress as you can typically find big discounts with the Memorial Day sales. Mattress companies hold sales all year long, but the discounts tend to be even better around the holiday weekends.

May is also a good time to purchase an air conditioner as temperatures start to warm up.

Consumer reports say the deals may not last long. Stand-alone freezers tend to dip in price around this time. Last year, because of the pandemic, freezers were high in demand and difficult to find in stock, let alone on sale. Now, inventory levels appear to be returning to normal.

Strollers, leaf blowers and smartwatches are other items consumer reports say will have some good deals this month.